The Spanish government is under fire for its high power prices.

Power rates in Spain have risen as a result of the scorching heat, reigniting tensions within the country’s socialist coalition government on how to reduce the country’s soaring electrical bills.

The recent heatwave in southern Andalusia, which saw temperatures reach 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit), increased demand for electricity as people turned on their air conditioners, putting even more pressure on power prices, which were already high due to a global natural gas supply shortage.

“Everything indicates that August will end with the largest electricity bill in history,” said Facua, a consumer advocacy group.

The average monthly family electricity cost is expected to reach 92 euros ($107) this month, up 44 percent from August 2020.

The increase in costs has substantially countered a temporary cut in the value-added tax (VAT) on power bills, which Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government implemented in July to bring relief to customers – from 21% to 10%.

Podemos, the far-left partner in Sanchez’s coalition government, has accused the administration of failing to do enough to reduce power bills.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, one of the party’s co-leaders and the cabinet’s third highest-ranking member, told the Ctxt magazine that the government “must intervene in the power market and move towards a system of regulated prices.”

“All of this is due to a privatization process in the electrical sector… which has resulted in an oligopoly that has resulted in annual price increases,” she continued.

According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics office, Spain had the fifth-highest household power prices in 2020, after Germany, Denmark, Belgium, and Ireland.

According to Jordi Castilla, a spokeswoman for consumer group Facua, the country relies more heavily on natural gas to generate electricity than other European countries such as neighboring France, which has a strong nuclear power sector.

In a country where the issue of energy poverty receives regular media coverage, Podemos has called for the government to issue a decree imposing a “immediate” ceiling on power costs and has threatened to hold street protests over the subject.

The Socialist Party, which says that Spain must adhere to European market regulations for power, has rejected the proposal.

In a TV interview last week, Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera, a socialist, remarked, “To pretend we can fix this with a decree promotes false hopes.”

“Take a look at what’s going on in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.