The S&P 500 closes at a new high, but Evergrande’s market return plummets.

The S&P 500 set a new high on Thursday as better-than-expected earnings boosted investor confidence, but European and Asian stock markets slumped on renewed fears over the Evergrande story in China.

Following earnings, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to close at a new high since early September, as Tesla, American Airlines, and Union Pacific all rallied.

Following a string of positive earnings announcements, stocks have been soaring over the last week, as investors have shrugged off concerns that increasing US inflation may lead to a change to more restrictive monetary policy.

The US indices were volatile on Thursday, but they ended the session at all-time highs.

Despite “claims that the market was overextended on a short-term basis,” the market firmed up until the close, according to a note from Briefing.com. “It’s likely that there were concerns about missing out on the S&P 500’s break-out rise.” Evergrande’s shares had previously dropped more than 10% in their first session following a two-week suspension.

Evergrande said a $2.58 billion plan to sell a 50.1 percent share in its property services subsidiary had fallen through in a statement announcing it would resume trading on Wednesday.

The company also stated that it could not ensure that it would be able to pay its debt obligations, reigniting worries of a spread of infection.

United First Partners’ Justin Tang warned that the firm’s share price “is going to take the elevator down” without “the infusion of cash from the sale” of assets.

With the property sector accounting for a large portion of China’s GDP and numerous other developers recently failing to fulfill loan payment deadlines, the situation has once again prompted concerns about the wider economy’s impact.

“China’s Evergrande crisis has resurfaced,” AJ Bell financial expert Danni Hewson observed.

“This had a negative impact on stocks with Chinese exposure, particularly in the mining industry.”

The country’s economic growth in the third quarter was weaker than predicted, according to data released this week.

Top officials from the People’s Bank of China and regulators have stressed, however, that the crisis’ consequences can be contained.

In other news, bitcoin has retreated from an all-time high reached on Wednesday, when a financial instrument dedicated to the cryptocurrency made a successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We may be seeing some profit-taking in bitcoin,” said Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam, who added that “in the longer term it appears there’s plenty of support for the rally.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is unchanged at 35,603.08. (close)

The S&P 500 index in New York is up.