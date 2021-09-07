The South African economy has grown for the fourth quarter in a row.

South Africa’s economy grew for the fourth straight quarter between April and June, according to the national statistics office, albeit the upcoming quarter could be less prosperous due to violent looting in July.

Following a 1% growth in the first quarter of 2021, the continent’s most industrialized country had its GDP climb by 1.2 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

According to Statistics South Africa, “despite the achievements gained… the economy is 1.4 percent smaller” than it was before the coronavirus outbreak.

When authorities conducted the first harsh shutdown in March of last year, closing borders and shutting down non-essential companies for more than a month, GDP dropped dramatically.

As the country confronts a prolonged third coronavirus epidemic, rolling restrictions have continued to impede economic activity, with a curfew and lockdown measures still in effect.

GDP has grown steadily since the March 2020 shock, but not fast enough to return to pre-Covid-19 levels, according to Stats SA. “We haven’t made it out of the woods yet.”

South Africa, which was already in recession before the pandemic, was dealt another blow in July when a fatal spree of violence and looting erupted in the aftermath of ex-president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment.

At least 40,000 companies in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal region and Johannesburg’s financial capital were vandalized, resulting in billions in damages for the country.

According to Stats SA, the effects of the “serious economic disruption” will be visible in the third quarter GDP figures, which will be released in December.

The transportation and communications industries, personal services, and trade were the key drivers of this year’s second quarter growth.

Household consumption expenditure climbed by 0.5 percent, while exports surged by 4%, owing to increasing commerce in minerals, precious stones, and automobiles, among other things.

The pandemic caused South Africa’s economy to decline by 7% last year, the first annual contraction in 11 years.

sch/gd