The son of Panama’s former president has been extradited to the United States on graft charges.

Officials say the son of Panama’s ex-president Ricardo Martinelli was extradited to the United States on Monday from Guatemala, where he was held, to face charges of corruption involving the Brazilian construction corporation Odebrecht.

Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares was flown out of Guatemala City on a private jet heading for New York, where he had been imprisoned in a military jail.

Martinelli and his brother Ricardo Alberto were detained at Guatemala Airport in 2020 when they attempted to board a trip to Panama at Washington’s request.

Both are wanted by the American court system for allegedly allowing millions of dollars to be diverted to their personal accounts.