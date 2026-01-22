The SMS That Changed a Life: Bank CEO Steps In to Help Student

In a heartwarming turn of events, a simple SMS saved the educational dreams of a Grade 10 student, Julius Mwaniki, who was facing the prospect of losing his place at Kagumo High School due to financial hardship. What started as an act of kindness quickly snowballed into a collective effort that saw a community come together to support the destitute student.

Julius Mwaniki, a bright student from Gakima Primary School in Mukurweini, Nyeri County, had achieved an impressive score of 66 points in the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA). Despite this achievement, Mwaniki’s future appeared bleak. With no funds for fees, uniforms, or even bedding, he found himself on the verge of being sent home as the new school term began.

A Teacher’s Intervention

The turning point came when a compassionate teacher at Kagumo High noticed Mwaniki’s plight. Rather than letting the situation go unnoticed, the teacher reached out to Anthony Kiai, the former MP of Mukurweini. The message sent was direct: “We have a brilliant mind here who is about to be sent home.”

Moved by the message, Kiai took action by posting an urgent appeal in the Kagumo High School Alumni WhatsApp group. The response was swift and overwhelming, sparking a chain of events that would change Mwaniki’s life.

Alumni and CEO Rally to the Cause

Among the alumni who saw the message was Dr. Gideon Muriuki, CEO of Co-operative Bank and a distinguished Kagumo High alumnus. Within minutes of receiving the appeal, Dr. Muriuki pledged to cover Mwaniki’s full school fees for the year. “No child should be denied a future because of money,” he reportedly said, demonstrating his commitment to supporting the student.

But the generosity didn’t stop there. Other alumni, including Dr. Miako and Njaga Advocate, also contributed, covering the costs of Mwaniki’s school uniforms, mattress, and other essentials. Within hours, what had seemed like a hopeless situation for Mwaniki had turned into a fully-sponsored opportunity, marking a dramatic transformation from poverty to possibility.

“I didn’t know if I would ever step into a classroom again,” a tearful Mwaniki shared, expressing his gratitude to the strangers who had come together to help him. “I just want to thank these strangers who became my fathers. I will work hard. I will not let them down.”

The story of Mwaniki’s rescue stands in stark contrast to the frustration and confusion surrounding the Grade 10 admissions process, where many students have faced bureaucratic challenges. It also serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of alumni networks and the Kenyan spirit of *Harambee*, where people pull together in times of need. While the government struggles to manage the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), individuals have stepped in to fill the gaps.

“It took one SMS to move a CEO,” reflected Anthony Kiai, the former MP who initiated the chain of support. “It reminds us that there is still goodness in this country. If we all adopted one child, we could change Kenya.”

For Julius Mwaniki, the weight of financial hardship has been lifted. With his future secured, he now has the chance to focus on his studies and continue pursuing his dreams, hoping that one day, he too can extend a helping hand to another student in need.