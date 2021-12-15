The slowing of retail sales adds to Wall Street’s concerns about stagflation.

The US Bureau of Economic Indicators reported a slowdown in retail sales on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street’s fears of stagflation and sending all major averages lower in early morning trade.

Retail sales increased by 0.3 percent in November, down from 1.8 percent in October, and fell short of market estimates of 0.9 percent. Retail sales, excluding volatile gas sales, increased by 0.2 percent in November, compared to 1.6 percent in October.

The drop in retail sales comes on the heels of a couple of other recent government figures indicating that the economy is cooling. For example, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) stated a few weeks ago that the US economy added 210,000 new jobs in November, down from a revised 546,000 in October and below market expectations of 550,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a measure of the market value of goods and services generated across the country, slowed dramatically in the third quarter compared to the previous two.

The U.S. economy is slowing at a time when inflation is still rising. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation at the retail level, climbed 6.8% last week, the highest since 1982, according to the government. The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 9.6% this week, the highest level since the 1980s.

Inflation, contrary to what the Federal Reserve and certain Wall Street analysts have been preaching for months, appears to be a persistent phenomena, wreaking havoc on households with tight budgets.

When weak and high inflation are combined, they form a strong case for stagflation, which is characterized by sluggish economic growth and high inflation.

Stagflation is mainly caused by a failure of the supply side of the market to catch up with the demand side. There has already been a lot of discussion regarding the supply-side bottlenecks induced by the pandemic. They make it difficult for enterprises to develop enough merchandise to meet expanding consumer demand.

Stagflation is also induced by rising wages as a result of mismatches between labor demand and supply, pushing wages higher and feeding inflation as businesses pass on higher labor costs to consumers. There has also been a lot of discussion concerning this issue. For example, the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent, well below market expectations of 4.5 percent, indicating that labor is becoming scarce and explaining the 4.8 percent increase in labor expenses.