The ‘Single’s Day’ Shopping Festival in China has been stifled by a technological crackdown.

As the country’s chastened e-commerce sector groans under a government crackdown on platforms like Alibaba, China hosted a modest version of its annual “Single’s Day” shopping binge on Thursday, devoid of the typical boasting on sales numbers.

For years, the world’s largest shopping extravaganza has been accompanied by aggressive advertisements and frenzied hourly updates from Alibaba beginning at midnight, showing ever-increasing sales statistics that eclipse many countries’ yearly GDP.

However, as of Thursday morning, there were no rolling tallies or celebratory remarks from key platform CEOs, and state media have depicted a calmer celebration this year in the wake of Beijing’s campaign to reign in Big Tech.

“Single’s Day,” named after the 11.11 date, has been celebrated for more than a decade and was once a one-day, 24-hour celebration.

However, Alibaba and its competitors have extended the promotion to an 11-day period ending November 11, and some stores and platforms have begun offering discounts, special offers, and pre-sales as early as October.

“Single’s Day” has surpassed the pre-Christmas “Black Friday” campaign in the United States, thanks to the Chinese consumer’s preference for smartphone-enabled bargain-hunting.

During last year’s campaign, Alibaba and its nearest competitor, JD.com, claimed combined sales of $115 billion.

The festival has grown in popularity as a barometer of consumer sentiment in the world’s second-largest economy, but it was unclear when sales data will be announced on Thursday.

E-commerce platforms are keeping their heads down as a result of government investigation, which is aimed at suspected data abuse and monopolistic business tactics, but also appears to be prompted in part by broader fears that Big Tech has become too big and unregulated.

However, some early evidence pointed to sustained robust spending, with Alibaba claiming that hundreds of brands had gotten off to a better start from November 1 than the previous year, but no data were provided.

Big giants like Alibaba, Tencent, and JD have been rocked by government inspection, with their stock prices plummeting by billions of dollars, but experts say the ruling Communist Party is unlikely to seriously stifle e-commerce.

The party is pursuing a long-term effort to shift China’s economy away from a reliance on manufacturing, exports, and government investment and toward a more market-based, consumer-driven model.

E-commerce has played a significant role in this endeavour, with Chinese e-commerce executives claiming that the pandemic has boosted online sales even more, partially by discouraging in-person buying in congested malls.

After becoming a billionaire, Alibaba fell out of favor late last year.