The Singapore Insurance Business of Axa will be purchased by HSBC.

The firms announced Monday that HSBC has agreed to buy Axa’s Singapore unit as the British banking group extends its presence in Asia.

HSBC produces 90% of its earnings in Asia and has stated that it will increase its attempts to capture greater market share in the area.

The bank has agreed to pay $575 million for Axa Singapore, the city-seventh state’s largest life insurer (487 million euros).

In a statement, HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn stated, “This is an important purchase that underlines our aim to build our wealth business across Asia.”

He said, “Wealth is one of our highest growth and highest return prospects, and it plays to our strengths as an Asia-focused bank with global reach.”

Once the purchase, which is subject to regulatory approval, is finalized, the bank expects to consolidate the activities of HSBC Life Singapore and Axa Singapore.

HSBC divested 90 branches in the United States this year as part of its Asia pivot, and completed a long-running sale of its ailing French retail division.

Singapore is a “strategically vital scale market for HSBC, as well as a major hub for its ASEAN wealth business,” according to the banking firm.

The purchase is expected to close in the fourth quarter, according to Axa.

According to Gordon Watson, Axa’s Asia and Africa chief executive, the transaction is part of the insurer’s “simplification journey” in the region.

“We are focusing on our core markets, where we have the size, presence in the key business areas, and a great potential to grow, in line with the Group’s strategy,” Watson added.