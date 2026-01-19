The Shylock Economy: Kenya’s Growing Debt Crisis at 280% Interest

Kenya’s digital lending market has expanded rapidly in recent years, but a new report reveals the dark side of the boom: millions of Kenyans are trapped in a spiraling cycle of debt, with sky-high interest rates reaching as high as 280% APR. This growing crisis has fueled the rise of predatory lending, where small business owners and the working poor are being forced to rely on increasingly exploitative loans just to survive.

The Digital Loan Trap

The rise of digital lending in Kenya has dramatically reshaped the country’s financial landscape. With formal jobs becoming scarcer and the cost of living rising, many have turned to mobile loans as their only source of financial support. Digital loans now make up 54% of all borrowing in Kenya, with 87% of these loans taken by small business owners (SMEs) struggling to keep their operations afloat. However, these loans come with exorbitant interest rates, some of which soar to an eye-watering 280% APR. As a result, many borrowers are unable to pay back the loans on time, trapping them in an endless cycle of debt.

John Kamau, a boda boda rider in Nairobi, shared his daily struggle: “I borrow from Peter to pay Paul. I take a Tala loan to pay my Zenka loan, then I Fuliza to eat.” Kamau’s situation is not unique—millions of Kenyans are living on borrowed money, taking out loan after loan just to make ends meet.

While digital loans initially promised quick cash and relief, the reality is far more grim. Many borrowers end up defaulting, leading to asset seizures. Informal lenders, known as “Shylocks,” have stepped in, demanding collateral like car logbooks and property title deeds. When borrowers fail to repay, their assets are auctioned off at a fraction of their worth, fueling the wealth transfer from the poor to the rich.

The Regulatory Struggle

Despite efforts by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to regulate the digital lending space, the market is evolving faster than the law. New apps are launched daily, often offering “instant cash” with hidden fees and harsh terms. This has created a regulatory gap, leaving borrowers vulnerable to exploitation. While the CBK has made strides in curbing some of the worst offenders, the constant influx of new players has made it difficult to impose meaningful restrictions.

The social costs of this debt trap are also significant. The mental toll on borrowers is severe, with many experiencing stress and anxiety over their financial situation. In some cases, families have been torn apart as household goods are auctioned off to cover debts. The stigma of being “listed at CRB” (Credit Reference Bureau) has become a national concern, with many borrowers fearing the long-term consequences of their financial struggles.

Economists warn that this situation is unsustainable. If more than half of the country is borrowing simply to buy food and airtime, the nation’s economy is not growing—it’s digging itself into a deeper hole. As 2026 unfolds, the government faces a difficult decision: will it protect the vulnerable hustlers it promised to help, or will it allow them to be consumed by the predatory lenders exploiting them?