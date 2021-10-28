The shortage of semiconductors is expected to last until 2022, according to GM and Ford.

Both GM and Ford announced reduced earnings on Wednesday as a global chip shortfall hurt sales, prompting both to warn that shortages would last until 2022.

However, the stock prices of Ford and GM went in opposing ways, with Ford’s stock rising on more bullish statements regarding current chip availability and GM’s stock falling.

The latter Detroit carmaker had major sales drops in all of its countries, including the United States and China, as a result of reduced supplies caused by the chip shortage, which forced plants to halt production.

In a letter to shareholders, GM CEO Mary Barra remarked, “The quarter was challenging owing to persistent chip headwinds.”

Ford likewise announced decreased profits, but revenues were down only slightly, and the firm credited the previous quarter’s “substantial” increase in chip availability.

According to Ford’s earnings report, chip availability “markedly improved” from the previous quarter, despite supply “remaining a challenge.”

On an analyst conference call, Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler remarked, “We see it lasting beyond 2022.” He added that the problem could last until 2023.

GM’s profits decreased 41% to $2.4 billion, despite a 24% decline in revenue to $26.8 billion, owing to a broad-based sales shortfall across all geographies and models.

Despite this, profits above analyst estimates, thanks in part to good vehicle pricing due to low inventories. Dealer inventories in the United States are currently less than a third of what they were a year ago.

Outages at one of GM’s chip suppliers in Malaysia, prompted by an epidemic of the Delta strain of Covid-19, have added to the semiconductor woes.

According to Barra, the business has witnessed “Although the situation “continues to be somewhat unpredictable,” there has been “some improvement” in chip availability, with more predicted in the first quarter of 2022.

“We’ll see impact from the semiconductor scarcity in the first half of 2022,” she said, “but we expect it will get better towards the end of the year.”

Car inventories are predicted to remain low through 2022, but will recover in the medium term.

“We’re supposed to have more inventory,” said Paul Jacobson, Chief Financial Officer. “Customers want to buy a car because they want to buy a car. They don’t like to be kept waiting.” However, in light of the pandemic’s high pricing, GM is reconsidering its approach to inventories.

“The proper answer is unquestionably more than what we have now, but unquestionably less than what we’ve carried historically,” Jacobson said.

Profits at Ford dropped by 23%.