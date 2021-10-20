The shooter at Parkland High School has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people.

On Wednesday, a former student admitted to the February 2018 shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people and prompted a student-led push for stricter gun control laws.

Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a lawfully acquired AR-15 assault rifle and killed 17 students and staff members.

Cruz admitted to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for those who were injured during the Valentine’s Day attack in a crowded Broward County courtroom.

As Judge Elizabeth Scherer read out each of the allegations, Cruz, who was dressed in a blue collared shirt and sweater vest and wearing thick glasses and a face mask, said “guilty.”

Cruz’s trial will now go to the penalty phase, which will be heard by a jury. Prosecutors have stated that the death penalty will be sought.

The tragedy was the worst in the United States since the murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, which left 26 people dead.

Although the fragmented US Congress has failed to enact serious gun legislation, the Florida shooting horrified the world and prompted new efforts, led by students from the school itself, for stricter gun control.

cl/dw