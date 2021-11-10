The Shiba Inu Is Collapsing For Two Reasons.

Investors in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) are reeling as the high-flying coin erases much of its October gains.

The cryptocurrency market is typically volatile and difficult to forecast. Shiba Inu, on the other hand, has weak fundamentals, and this could be the start of a bear market for the asset.

Let’s look at two reasons why Shiba Inu’s demise could be just the beginning.

Shiba Inu prices have dropped by about 30% since reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in late October. Fears that those with enormous holdings (called “whales”) will profit have prompted the slump. This is a significant concern since Shiba Inu is based on the greater fool theory, which states that most people buy it with the intention of selling it to others for a higher price in the future. If the whales start unloading, a severe drop might shatter new investors’ larger fool assumption, resulting in a chain reaction of selling.

On November 1, a major Shiba Inu whale transferred $2.78 billion in tokens from their wallet to other accounts. This mystery investor is thought to have purchased 70 trillion coins for $8,000 in August 2020 and is now ready to cash in on his or her investment.

Things are just going to get worse. According to coinmarketcap.com, just ten investors own a staggering 66 percent of the total Shiba Inu supply, compared to just 5% for the top ten Bitcoin whales. Shiba Inu is dangerous due of the huge concentration of ownership, as these people may quickly shift the price. Other investors will be left carrying the bag if they decide it’s time to move on.

A change.org petition urging that Robinhood Markets promote Shiba Inu has 511,000 signatures as of this writing. This comes after successful appeals to Binance and Coinbase, with the latter allowing Shiba trade for its New York residents on November 5.

But, alas, these steps were too little, too late.

Despite shaky fundamentals, Shiba Inu has already risen 60,000,000% since its creation. Retail investors who purchase the token now may be getting in at the peak of the market, just in time to hold the bag while previous investors cash out. Furthermore, if mainstream acceptance grows, it will be easier for whales to sell their Shiba Inus for fiat currency rather than other tokens, allowing them to earn real-world profits.

Shiba’s volatility may rise as a result of the increased media attention. The typical holding of the token, according to Coinbase data. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.