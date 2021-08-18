The security of the military-led Kabul airlift is crucial.

Experts warn that the military airlift of thousands of civilians escaping the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan poses a significant challenge to Western forces, as it is primarily reliant on securing Kabul airport and access from surrounding areas.

Since the Taliban surged back into power on Sunday, dozens of aircraft from around 15 nations have been scrambling to evacuate tens of thousands of international and Afghan nationals from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.

According to Ben Carves, an analyst at Rand Europe, they are doing so by depending on contingency plans based on previous disasters, such as the disastrous Haiti earthquake in 2010.

“You’ll have specialized contingency plans for sites that have been recognized as high risk,” said Carves, a former British Royal Air Force logistics officer.

“How do you keep that from becoming pure anarchy when you have to coordinate that multinationally, when you have every nation attempting to do the same thing?” says the author. Carves stated.

With the Afghan government’s abrupt collapse, the US military has taken over air traffic management and flight coordination at the airport, with plans to evacuate more than 30,000 people by August 31.

According to the daily US Plane Force Times, US airmen deployed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar are in charge of controlling air movements into Kabul. On Monday, the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority said that it could no longer control civilian traffic above the country.

According to US General Hank Taylor, Deputy Director of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington is now banking on one plane “arriving and departing Kabul per hour” and the “departure of 5,000-9,000 passengers per day.”

According to John Wesley, a military airlift specialist at MilAirX, some of the 4,000 US personnel in Kabul — shortly to be 6,000 – are also responsible for monitoring aircraft movements on the ground.

“It’s not the magnitude of this gigantic organization that concerns me,” Wesley explained.

“My main concern is security, as well as how quickly our forces have had to react. It’s usually safer to take command of the situation rather than react to it. Our troops are being pushed to make decisions that are far from ideal right now.”

According to Wesley, the massive Baghram air facility north of Kabul would have been easier to secure if the US had not abandoned it in early July.

