The SEC’s Chairman Applauds the Justice Department’s White Collar Crime Strategy To Punish Repeat Offenders.

On Thursday, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission backed the Department of Justice’s new policy for investigating corporate malfeasance chronic offenders.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the Justice Department’s strategy is “broadly aligned with my perspective on how to address corporate offenders” in the banking sector in a speech to the Securities Enforcement Forum.

Last week, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced that she will begin looking into past corporate malfeasance when choosing how to proceed with a fresh inquiry, breaking the practice of just looking at cases with similar characteristics. She went on to say that the Justice Department would only consider leniency if a company provided information on any employees or executives who were implicated in crime.

“Although we recognize the costs that enforcement actions can impose on shareholders and others,” Monaco said in an address to the American Bar Association. “Our role is to foster responsible corporate citizenship, a culture of compliance, and a feeling of accountability.”

For his part, Gensler outlined his approach to enforcement and urged businesses to join in the fight against misconduct. He applauded the Justice Department’s and other partners’ efforts, but stressed that his team is the “actual cops on the beat” when it comes to enforcement measures.

Gensler outlined what he expected from businesses in order to help them avoid misconduct while also assisting in its detection.

According to Gensler, he told SEC staff to cut back on time-consuming discussions discussing disagreements over enforcement actions and encouraged businesses to be open and honest with the agency.

In addition, Gensler challenged the securities sector to go above and beyond the “basic minimum” in responding to subpoenas and launching their own “self-serving independent probe” without the SEC. The purpose, he explained, is to assist the SEC in speeding up its investigations and identifying malfeasance.

While his tone was stern, the chairman made it clear that the main purpose is to promote mutual cooperation in the fight against white-collar crime and a more accountable corporate culture in the industry.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Gensler added, "You all have our own clientele." "However, working in a subject like finance, which has such a broad impact on people's lives, you also have another responsibility: a responsibility to the public." Since taking over as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gensler has made a number of announcements intended at reminding individuals who run afoul of the law that his organization still has fangs.