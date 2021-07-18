The Second Coronavirus-Era Hajj is held in Saudi Arabia.

On the second day of a substantially scaled-down version of Islam’s grandest pilgrimage, undertaken in the shadow of coronavirus for the second year in a row, Hajj pilgrims flooded out of the holy city of Mecca towards Mina.

Saudi Arabian authorities are only permitting 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents to participate, significantly less than the 2.5 million pilgrims who visit Mecca on a regular basis.

At a press conference late Sunday, health officials confirmed that no coronavirus cases had been identified among the pilgrims.

Beginning on Saturday, groups of believers completed the “tawaf” at Mecca’s Grand Mosque, circling the Kaaba, a massive cubic edifice covered in golden-embroidered black cloth toward which Muslims all over the world pray.

They then proceeded to Mina, where they planned to spend the night. On Sunday, an official reported that all of the pilgrims had arrived in Mina.

Mina, located in a narrow valley surrounded by rugged mountains around five kilometers (three miles) from the Grand Mosque, is transformed into a massive pilgrim encampment each year.

Authorities provided 3,000 electric cars to transport the elderly and others with impaired mobility, and pilgrims were transported in buses that were only half-filled to follow social distancing rules.

“Inside the camps, where there are four pilgrims in each room, we have used social distancing. “To apply social separation, we built barriers between each bed,” tour operator Hadi Fouad told AFP.

“We have assigned a security company whose personnel are scattered around the camp to ensure there is no crowding in the communal sections of the camp, such as the prayer area and the cafeteria.”

Worshippers will ascend Mount Arafat on Monday, the hajj’s highest peak.

It’s also known as the “Mount of Mercy,” and it’s where the Prophet Mohammed is said to have given his farewell sermon. For several hours, worshippers will pray and recite the Koran there.

They will gather pebbles and perform the symbolic “stoning of the demon” the next day after descending.

The hajj is one of Islam’s five pillars and must be performed by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. It is normally one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.

The pilgrimage this year is larger than the scaled-back version held in 2020, but it is still significantly smaller than in normal times, causing discontent among Muslims abroad who are once again excluded.

Participants were selected from a pool of more than