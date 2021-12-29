The SEC claims that a taxi medallion lender paid for news stories in order to boost the stock price.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Medallion Financial Corp. and its COO Andrew Murstein with violating anti-fraud, books and records, internal controls, and anti-touting provisions of federal securities laws after a lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan court.

Murstein has also been charged by the SEC with lying to Medallion’s auditor about a plot to pay for media attention in order to boost the company’s credibility. Medallion Financial is a publicly traded finance corporation with market leadership in specialist areas such as taxi medallion loans.

Medallion, a Delaware corporation based in New York City, has been attempting to reverse the company’s stock price decline. Its stock was declining as a result of firms such as Uber and Lyft, which have harmed taxi companies.

Medallion allegedly attempted to artificially inflate its stock values in two distinct schemes by engaging California-based media strategy firm Ichachod’s Cranium, which was also charged with fraud by the SEC in connection with the complaint.

According to the complaint, Medallion paid Ichabod to put positive news about the firm on websites such as the Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha, and The Street.com, as well as construct phony identities for opinion pieces written about the company that would appear authentic to investors.

The complaint also claims that Medallion and Murstein inflated the carrying value of Medallion Bank, a Medallion subsidiary, to compensate for losses caused by competition from Uber and Lyft. Medallion Bank’s valuation firm was sacked after refusing to furnish an exaggerated valuation.

“Murstein reportedly paid for more than 50 articles and hundreds of favorable comments, which were actually paid ads spread around the internet in an attempt to deceive investors about the worth of Medallion’s shares,” according to the complaint. “Companies can’t compete for higher valuations if there’s no proof to back them up,” said Richard Best, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office.

In connection with the case, the SEC is seeking permanent injunctions, disgorgement plus prejudgment interest, and civil penalties. The SEC is seeking an officer-and-direct bar for Murstein.