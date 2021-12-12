The search for Sicily survivors beneath the rubble will go on for a second night.

After a large explosion triggered by a gas leak, rescuers in Sicily braced for a second night of searching for possible survivors trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed houses late Sunday.

Three individuals have been declared deceased by Sicily’s regional civil defense agency in the accident that resulted in the collapse of four residential buildings in the southern town of Ravanusa on Saturday night.

Six people remained unaccounted for as darkness fell, despite the fact that two ladies were rescued alive in the debris early on Sunday after being discovered by sniffing dogs. Authorities claimed they had not heard any indications of life from beneath the rubble since the morning.

“The hunt will go on until the very last person is found. We’re looking for our six missing residents in the hopes of finding them alive “According to the Italian news agency AGI, Ravanusa Mayor Carmelo D’Angelo remarked.

“We have the support of the entire country, as well as the best people and technological resources. The flame of hope will not be quenched.” According to the civil protection service, the bomb occurred at 1930 GMT on Saturday, leveling four structures, including a four-story apartment building, in Ravanusa’s core residential sector, which has a population of nearly 11,000 people.

Throughout the day, television images showed a big empty space filled with concrete rubble, timber beams, and mangled steel, with nearby buildings burnt and damaged.

According to Luca Cari, a spokesman for Italy’s national firefighters, firefighters sought to recover the largest, heaviest materials from the collapsed buildings’ site in order to better reach levels below.

“The issue is the massive amount of rubble that we have to deal with in order to move forward,” Cari told RaiNews24 television.

“The job is thorough… we’re moving rubble but with extreme caution to avoid causing fresh collapses,” he explained.

Earlier in the day, Cari stated that the rescue workers had not heard any signs of life under the rubble for several hours.

“This in no way implies that we’ve given up hope,” he told SkyTG24 television. “However, the passage of time does not play in our favor.”

Drone imagery sent to the national firefighters’ Twitter feed showed smoke still rising from the wreckage site, as well as substantial indicators of damage to nearby structures, including roofs that had been partially blown off.

Firefighters and bulldozers went through a tall pile of rubble that included wrecked cars and destroyed household goods like cookers, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

The result was a "massive shock wave" from the.