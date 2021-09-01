The Sea Freight Industry Is Struggling With A Container Ship Shortage.

The Covid crisis badly impacted global marine freight, but it is slowly recovering, spurring a surge in new container ship orders as the sector grapples with a vessel scarcity.

Shipping corporations are spending money to expand their fleets, buoyed by rising freight charges.

By 2023, new shipping capacity is expected to reach a record high, indicating that the post-pandemic recovery is picking up momentum.

“The container ship order book is booming,” said Banchero Costa, an Italian maritime brokerage.

According to statistics it gave, orders for at least 276 additional boats were placed in the first seven months of this year, adding slightly more than 10% capacity to the enormous global container fleet by 2020.

However, because a new ship takes at least two years to build, the market will stay inflated for the foreseeable future.

In 2021 and 2022, Banchero Costa predicts only a 3% year-on-year increase in shipping capacity.

Meanwhile, freight prices have risen sharply in recent months, resulting in a severe lack of vessels to fulfill the burgeoning demand.

According to the Freightos Baltic Index of international shipping prices, rates for the route between China and the West Coast of North America have increased by more than fivefold in a year.

According to Alan Murphy, head of Danish consultancy Sea-Intelligence, “every single vessel that can float is in deployment right now” by the industry.

During the early phases of the epidemic, Covid had brought worldwide shipping to a halt.

However, since mid-2020, and particularly this year, demand for marine cargo transportation has increased significantly.

CMA-CGM, the French shipping behemoth, anticipates that this rise will continue through the first half of 2022.

Following a decade of shortages, the sector is again poised to invest in new boats.

AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest container carrier, reported a net profit of $3.71 billion (3.14 billion euros,?2.7 billion) in the second quarter of 2021, up 30% from the full-year total for 2020.

CMA-CGM, meanwhile, reported a net profit of $3.5 billion in the second quarter, a twenty-five-fold increase over the same period previous year.

CMA-CGM CEO Rodolphe Saade said, “The solid recovery of the global economy has resulted in record demand for transportation and logistics services.”

In the meantime, CMA-CGM has placed an order for 22 new container ships, which will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

Only 14 new ships will be delivered to the company this year.

Second-hand ships are also in high demand, with CMA-CGM acquiring 32 of them this year.

