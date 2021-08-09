The San Sebastian Film Festival will honor Johnny Depp.

Organizers of Spain’s San Sebastian film festival said Monday that Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who lost a libel case last year against a British tabloid for calling him a “wife-beater,” will receive a lifetime achievement award.

The 58-year-old will receive the festival’s Donostia prize on September 22 in “honor of his work,” according to a statement. He is most known for his role as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” trilogy.

Actors Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, Ian McKellen, and Robert De Niro have all received the Donostia prize, the festival’s highest honor, which is named after the Basque word for the coastal town of San Sebastian.

During his tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, the US actor filed a libel suit against The Sun tabloid for a 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

Last year, however, a judge decided against him, stating that the piece was “essentially genuine,” and Depp was sentenced to pay the newspaper’s publishers News Group Newspapers?

628,000 dollars ($871,000) in legal fees

The case was labeled “the biggest English libel trial of the twenty-first century” because it exposed the actor’s battle with alcohol and drugs.

Following the incident, Depp said he was asked to leave the “Fantastic Beasts” picture franchise, which is based on J.K. Rowling’s book of the same name. Rowling.

From September 17 to 25, the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, the highest-profile film event in the Spanish-speaking world, will take place.

The festival was founded to honor Spanish-language films, but it has since grown to become one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.