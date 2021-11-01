The ruling coalition in Japan maintains power, with Prime Minister Yoshihiko Kishida extolling the virtues of ‘trust.’

The ruling coalition in Japan welcomed retaining a large majority in weekend elections, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailing the results as a “great deal” for trust while pledging to focus on growing the world’s third-largest economy.

Investors in Tokyo reacted positively to the news that Kishida’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito had won 293 of the 465 seats in the lower house of parliament.

After the decision was published in Japanese media, the benchmark Nikkei stock index jumped more than 2%, allowing the ruling bloc to pass bills on subjects ranging from fiscal stimulus to defense budget on its own.

Despite the fact that the coalition lost fewer seats than expected, newspaper editorials urged Kishida, who assumed government less than a month ago, to act quickly to bolster popular support ahead of a crucial upper house vote next summer.

Exit surveys, Kishida said Sunday, showed the public’s faith in the LDP, which has been in power virtually continuously since the 1950s.

“The government is awarded trust if the ruling coalition is given a majority. It’s a huge issue “explained the 64-year-old.

He said he intended to announce a new stimulus package by the end of the year to counteract the economic impact of Covid-19, after previously stating that the relief measures would be worth tens of trillions of yen.

Kishida has laid out steps to address inequity exacerbated by his predecessors Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

The LDP has also stated that it intends to raise defense spending in order to fight China and North Korea’s threats.

However, the incoming prime minister must now “completely prepare for a probable sixth wave of virus infections as early as this winter,” according to an editorial in the Asahi Shimbun daily. He must also “solid up how his economic policy plans would operate in practice.”

After his predecessor Yoshihide Suga resigned after only a year in office, partially due to popular dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to the virus issue, Kishida was projected to lose LDP seats.

Japan has seen roughly 18,000 deaths, a relatively low number for a country with a population of 126 million people, and has never imposed a nationwide curfew.

However, many businesses, particularly pubs and restaurants, have suffered as a result of lengthy commercial activity limitations.

The LDP had previously held a single-party majority of 276 seats, and in Sunday’s poll, it maintained that position with a vote of 261.

Recently. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.