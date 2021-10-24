The Role of Technology In Making Reskilling More Accessible And Equitable For All Workers

Work’s future has arrived.

Unfortunately, not everyone is prepared. The role of technology in making reskilling accessible and equitable for all workers is the topic of discussion today.

We now have 160 million people in the United States, the vast majority of them are deskless, frontline service sector workers who are struggling.

What’s the deal with that part? Those who are paid the least are always the ones who pay the most… Today, one out of every two jobs is a terrible job. Workers have been paying for a growing number of things other than their paychecks. In the United States, training investment has steadily declined over the last 25 years. It now accounts for 0.1 percent of GDP. According to Accenture, up to 80% of the US workforce is working in positions where they haven’t received any training in the last five years. That lack of investment couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

Employee turnover in the United States was already high prior to the pandemic, accounting for 26.3 percent of yearly turnover. It is the highest of any developed country, and it has been rising year after year. And roughly half of all turnover occurs in the first 90 days of employment.

What causes this to happen?

It’s the way we intended it to be. That is also why we have the ability to change it. It’s impossible to discuss the workforce without mentioning workers. According to a Gallup study from a few years ago, 15% of the worldwide workforce wakes up every day “eager” to go to work. That was prior to the pandemic. That’s not good.

It’s been worse since I started working from home. We’ve gone from calling workers fantastic to calling them lazy as a result of the labor effect and attacks on workers from regular customers, politicians, and business leaders. We can’t turn on the television these days without being assaulted with messages about “The Great Resignation,” in which it’s estimated that one out of every two workers will leave their positions by the end of 2021.

What causes this to happen?

Bad judgments, strategy, investment, and technology are all to blame. Ninety-one percent of how we train employees is stuck in the past. In the year 2021, we’ve been using modules, guides, and videos. And we have no idea what works today.

It’s estimated that 87% of what you learn on these networks is forgotten in as little as 30 days. According to Harvard Business Review, 50 percent of our workforce is utterly forgotten and unserved by today’s tools.

HBR is another option. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.