The Road to Uber Driver Independence Is Long and Winding

Mae Cee, an Uber driver, laughs at the idea that she and her coworkers are self-employed contractors — and that the majority of them are content with the arrangement.

In California, voters approved Proposition 22, a labor bill that effectively overturned a state law that required Uber, Lyft, and other app-based, on-demand delivery firms to reclassify their drivers and provide employee benefits.

That law, which received $200 million in campaign funding from the firms, may have finally clarified the status of so-called “gig workers.”

However, many of them remain resentful and unhappy, claiming that they have all the drawbacks of independence but none of the benefits. They further accuse Uber of implementing perks while Prop 22 was being debated, only to reverse them later.

“There’s no way I’m an independent contractor – not even close, it’s a joke,” Cee, a Rideshare Drivers United campaigner, said.

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft utilize their own cars and set their own work schedules, claiming “cherished independence” from the companies.

However, a clever computer program orchestrates how work days unfold, gently nudging drivers to accept as many fares as possible, including less profitable routes.

Some drivers regard themselves as having a software equivalent of a manager, effectively making them workers – albeit without the protection that such an arrangement would provide.

Prop 22 provides some perks, such as income over the minimum wage and supplemental health care coverage, but it also classifies drivers as self-employed, denying them access to some traditional employee benefits like collective bargaining.

According to Uber, 82 percent of drivers are “pleased” that Proposition 22 is in place, according to a recent survey.

However, Nathan, a San Diego driver who requested that his last name not be published to preserve his privacy, believes that some of the company’s promises were not kept.

He explained, “We had more independence, more freedom… we had more capacity to control how much money we made.” “Uber was finally putting in the effort to make drivers happy.”

Nathan expected Uber to provide him with transparency and price control, and he thought he was receiving both.

However, he grumbled that the corporation removed an option to dictate fare prices using a “multiplier” during moments of strong demand just three months after Prop 22 passed.

