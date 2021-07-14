The Road Back To Normalcy For Americans is depicted in this infographic.

According to a recent Gallup poll, a rising number of Americans are putting the pandemic behind them and abandoning measures like social distancing and avoiding social situations. According to Gallup, fewer than one-fifth of Americans (18%) currently say they are isolating themselves from non-household members, down from a high of 75 percent in the early stages of the pandemic in April.

Some elements of life are resuming normalcy more quickly than others. Just under 60% of Americans believe that socializing with friends and family has returned to normal, while 52% believe the same about shopping. The pandemic’s impact on health is still visible, with 43 and 39 percent of persons claiming that their physical and mental health have returned to normal. Travel has a long way to go as well, with only 29% of Gallup respondents reporting that it is entirely normal in their life.