The rise in gasoline prices puts Joe Biden and the Democrats at risk in the midterm elections.

The growing cost of gasoline might be a key issue in next year’s midterm elections, as Democrats seek to keep control of the House of Representatives while perhaps gaining ground in the Senate.

The price of fuel in the United States has risen to roughly $3.20 per gallon as people return to work and normal life after the COVID outbreak. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided this week not to raise oil production much. Prices may rise much more as a result of the decision.

President Joe Biden’s government hasn’t ruled out using the nation’s emergency oil stockpiles, known as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a Financial Times energy transition summit on Wednesday (SPR).

“It’s a tool that we’re thinking about,” Granholm added. She also didn’t rule out the possibility of reintroducing the crude oil export ban.

“That’s a tool that we haven’t utilized yet, but it’s a tool,” said the energy secretary.

Former President Barack Obama lifted the export ban in 2015. Presidents of the United States have occasionally tapped the SPR, releasing crude oil from the reserve to lower oil prices.

In response to a supply disruption from Libya, Obama ordered the sale of 30.6 million barrels of oil in 2011. The Obama administration’s decision was made in consultation with countries that are members of the International Energy Agency (IEA). At the time, the IEA released 30 million barrels.

Rising fuel prices, political experts told The Washington Newsday on Thursday, might be a problem for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, but they could also be a chance for Biden if he takes steps to lower expenses for average Americans.

The Washington Newsday quoted Thomas Gift, the founding director of the University College London’s Centre for US Politics, as saying that rising gasoline prices would be a big issue for voters next year.

"Rising fuel prices will likely hurt Democrats heading into 2022," Gift added. "Few consumer expenditures have the ability to enrage voters more than skyrocketing gas costs. This is especially true in rural and suburban regions, where many choose to drive rather than take public transportation." "Higher fuel prices can cause general inflation by increasing the expenses of production, transportation, and shipping.