The riot-plagued Netherlands is preparing for new Covid curbs.

As police prepare for probable additional rioting against the curbs, the Netherlands will tighten its partial Covid lockdown on Friday by closing bars, restaurants, and stores early.

Schools, on the other hand, will remain open under the measures that will be announced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a press conference at 1800 GMT, according to Dutch media.

Despite the fact that 85 percent of Dutch individuals are vaccinated, hospitals will cancel planned surgeries to free up beds as cases reach record highs of over 20,000 infections per day, according to the health minister.

However, following four nights of turmoil across the country, further limitations risk inflaming tensions, particularly in the port city of Rotterdam, where five rioters were shot by police.

“We are keeping our eyes and ears open and are prepared,” Gijs van Nimwegen, a Rotterdam police spokeswoman, told AFP.

“We hope Rotterdam and the rest of the Netherlands remain quiet.”

According to national broadcaster NOS, the Dutch government determined during a meeting on Friday that non-essential stores, bars, cafes, restaurants, movies, and restaurants must close from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on Sunday.

Previously, non-essential stores were allowed to stay open until six o’clock, and catering establishments until eight o’clock.

Despite the fact that youngsters are seeing the greatest increase in infections, schools will remain open, but students from the age of ten will be required to wear masks, according to NOS, citing cabinet sources.

According to reports, health experts from the Dutch Outbreak Management Team feared that reopening schools, as was done at the outset of the pandemic, would be dangerous to children.

However, other experts have suggested that schools be shuttered in order to stem the stream of illnesses brought on by young people that is wreaking havoc on hospitals.

On Friday, the Netherlands registered 21,350 new infections, slightly less than the seven-day average of 22,258.

Non-essential operations such as knee and hip replacements would be canceled, while critical operations such as heart and cancer treatments may have to be postponed, according to Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

People in the Netherlands should “prepare for a severe winter,” according to de Jonge.

In September, the Netherlands relaxed most coronavirus restrictions, but was obliged to reinstate them in October, prompting outrage.

During the prime minister’s last two Covid press appearances, protests erupted in The Hague, with police using water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

After a Covid demonstration on Friday, riots erupted in Rotterdam, and the unrest extended to The Hague on Saturday and other cities, including Groningen in the north, on Sunday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.