The Rift in Kenya’s United Opposition: Leadership Struggles Ahead of 2027

Kenya’s opposition coalition, united in name but fractured in spirit, faces an increasingly volatile leadership battle as the 2027 General Election draws nearer. The once-hopeful alliance, which includes heavyweights such as Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, now finds itself on the brink of collapse due to infighting over the flagbearer for the upcoming race.

The coalition’s internal struggles were laid bare in a recent meeting at Eugene Wamalwa’s headquarters. In attendance were Kalonzo, Gachagua, and Justin Muturi, while key figures like Karua and Peter Munya were notably absent. This absence underscores the growing divisions within the opposition ranks as each faction vies for control. For many, the spotlight is on Gachagua, whose ambitions threaten to unravel the fragile unity of the opposition.

The Gachagua Conundrum

Former Deputy President Gachagua, who now leads the “Democracy for Citizens Party” (DCP), has positioned himself as a kingmaker in the opposition. He commands significant support from the Mount Kenya region, a crucial voting bloc for any candidate hoping to challenge President William Ruto’s dominance. However, Gachagua’s brash and uncompromising political style has alienated some members of the coalition, particularly Kalonzo, who feels that his time to lead has arrived.

“Gachagua is not a team player; he is a hostile takeover artist,” remarked Titus Lotee, the Kacheliba Member of Parliament, accusing Gachagua of undermining the opposition’s unity in favor of his own ambitions. Gachagua has openly declared himself the “Alpha and Omega” of the opposition, a claim that has only heightened tensions with other leaders who see his assertiveness as a liability.

As the opposition contemplates its future, Martha Karua’s absence from recent discussions speaks volumes. Known for her firm stance on integrity and gender inclusivity, Karua has been vocal about her refusal to participate in a process that revolves around backroom deals between ethnic kingpins. For her, the integrity of the process is paramount, and she has expressed her desire not to be sidelined in favor of another Gachagua-Kalonzo power-sharing arrangement.

The stakes are high, and the pressure is mounting for the opposition to reconcile its differences. With Gachagua attempting to consolidate his power over the Mount Kenya region and President Ruto securing his grip on central Kenya, the opposition faces an uphill battle. But can Kalonzo bridge the gap between his base in Ukambani and Gachagua’s stronghold in Mount Kenya? This remains to be seen.

As the political landscape shifts, Ruto continues to strengthen his position, capitalizing on the opposition’s internal squabbles. With resources at his disposal and growing support, particularly after Ida Odinga’s appointment, President Ruto appears poised to take advantage of a divided opposition. The countdown to 2027 is ticking, and unless the opposition resolves its leadership crisis, it may fall victim to the very disunity it has sought to overcome.