The Resurrection of MoviePass May Face Obstacles, and Subscribers May Be ‘Wary’.

Moviepass’s rebirth will bring a new film subscription service to the market, but there’s no guarantee the company will be successful the second time around if customers can’t get past its bankruptcy filing in 2019.

A bankruptcy judge granted the sale of Moviepass to Stacy Spikes, the company’s original co-founder, on Monday. Spikes hinted a prospective relaunch of the subscription service after reclaiming possession of the company.

In a statement, Spikes stated, “I can confirm that we acquired MoviePass out of bankruptcy on Wednesday.”

“We’re overjoyed to get it back, and we’re looking into relaunching it soon.” The persistent enthusiasm from the moviegoing public fueled our efforts to restore the brand. We believe that, if done correctly, theatre subscriptions can help to boost moviegoing attendance to unprecedented heights.” However, due to subscribers who are “wary” of the companies’ previous irregularities and eventual collapse, being a success the second time around may be challenging.

In 2017, MoviePass began, promising clients one movie pass every day in the hopes that they would not use their subscription very often. Unfortunately for the corporation, users regularly utilized their passes, resulting in a loss of revenue.

MoviePass frequently adjusted the conditions of its subscriptions to make up for the lost revenues, such reducing the number of films that could be seen in a month.

The company’s user base shrank from three million to 225,000 in 2019, forcing it to shut down.

Many movie theaters are providing similar subscriptions with greater incentives, such as concession discounts, now that they are seeking to get people back after shutting down during the peak of the pandemic.

The diversity of competitor subscriptions, according to Jeff Bock, senior analyst at Exhibitor Relations, may encourage users to forego MoviePass.

“From the ashes of Movie Pass, AMC A-List has emerged as a must-have for many movie buffs,” Bock noted.

“Given the slew of issues that MoviePass cards have suffered, it will be tough to entice current users away.” I’m not saying it won’t work, but I think a lot of potential subscribers will be leery about this sequel.” While subscription services like MoviePass can help drive box office success, Bock feels the company will need “a better business plan in place if it wants to survive long-term.” The relaunch of MoviePass has not been set, but a new website, iwantmoviepass.com, allows customers to enter their email addresses to be notified when it does.