The rest of Disney’s 2021 films will be released in theaters first.

Disney confirmed on Friday that all of its films scheduled for release before the end of the year will be shown exclusively in theaters initially, bringing relief to theaters eager to re-engage with audiences after the coronavirus outbreak decimated their business.

According to Disney, the animated film “Encanto” will be released in theaters on November 24 but will not be available on the company’s on-demand video channel until December 24.

Other films set for release include Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

Traditional theaters were waiting for the judgement after Disney recently elected to distribute a succession of big movies on its Disney+ network, including “Black Widow,” “Jungle Cruise,” and “Cruella,” diverting a percentage of their revenue.

Scarlett Johansson, star of “Black Widow,” has sued Disney, alleging that the company broke its contract and robbed her of millions of dollars in box office revenue after distributing the film on its video channel.

Disney used to make movies and television shows for both theaters and networks, but because to the pandemic, it now has direct access to its fans through streaming.

In mid-August, Disney CEO Bob Chapek indicated that he prefers “flexibility” and the ability to “follow the consumer wherever he goes.”

During a presentation of the company’s financial results, he said, “When theaters reopened, there was enormous hesitation from the public to return.”

For the rest of the year, Warner Bros. Studios has been lambasted for planning to distribute all of its new films on HBO Max.