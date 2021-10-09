The removal of the Tiananmen Square Statue has been ordered by Hong Kong’s oldest university.

According to a legal document revealed Friday, Hong Kong’s oldest university has ordered the removal of a statue honouring demonstrators murdered in China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

On June 4, an eight-metre (26-foot) high copper statue was unveiled in Hong Kong as the centerpiece of a candlelit vigil to remember those slain when Chinese forces backed by tanks opened fire on unarmed pro-democracy protesters in Beijing.

The statue, which depicts 50 agonized faces and tortured bodies piled on top of one another, has been on display on campus for more than two decades.

The statue’s Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot lambasted the decision, telling AFP that it demonstrated the continuous cleansing of dissent in the previously outspoken and semi-autonomous commercial centre.

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) asked that the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance (HKA), which organized the city’s massive annual Tiananmen Square vigil, “immediately… make preparations for the sculpture to be removed from the university’s premises” by 5 p.m. on October 13.

The letter stated, “If you do not remove the sculpture… it will be considered abandoned.”

The university will deal with the statue in whatever way it sees fit without more notice, according to the statement.

Former member of HKA’s standing committee Richard Tsoi claimed the university’s request was “unreasonable,” and he has written to HKU’s chancellor requesting that the statue be kept.

“The University of Hong Kong has the social obligation and goal to safeguard the ‘Pillar of Shame’ as a location with free expression and academic freedom,” Tsoi said in a statement.

Jens Galschiot, the statue’s sculptor, said he was “shocked if there were plans to defile the only tribute to such a crucial and historic event in Chinese history” in an email response to AFP on Monday.

“I hope the Pillar remains in Hong Kong, in the same location as it is now. That is historically accurate. The pillar is a significant work of art with a historic connection to Hong Kong, and it should remain on Chinese soil “Galschiot remarked.

An AFP query about the removal order received no response from the HKU.

China imposed a sweeping national security ordinance on the city last year to quell dissent amid massive and often violent democracy protests. Groups and locations associated with the remembrance of the June 4 massacre have become the newest targets of the law.

After the arrests of its leaders under the security law, the Hong Kong Alliance folded in late September.