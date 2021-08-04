The recovery of the US economy has pushed the service sector gauge to new highs.

As the economy recovers, an indicator reflecting the health of the enormous US service sector surged to a new all-time high in July, according to data released Wednesday, however supply and labor shortages are slowing certain businesses.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its services index rose to 64.1 percent last month, exceeding analysts’ expectations and surpassing the previous high set in May.

Business activity, employment, and prices all increased in the month, highlighting the good impact of Covid-19 vaccinations and the lifting of business restrictions that contributed to the service sector’s steep fall last year.

However, deliveries slowed in July, and inventories remained low, indicating that the supply chain problems that have bedeviled the reopening economy persisted.

“Material shortages, inflation, and logistics continue to have a detrimental influence on supply continuity,” stated Anthony Nieves, survey chair.

Even while businesses complained of increasing prices and were concerned about the fast-spreading Delta version of Covid-19, all 17 service industries questioned showed growth last month.

“Surgical volumes are continuing to rise, indicating a surge in demand for services. However, due to higher Covid-19 case admissions, the Covid-19 delta variant is hampering our ability to manage increased surgical volumes,” a health care and social support firm told the poll, adding that it was having problems procuring enough of some supplies.

Data revealed that employment increased by nearly five percentage points to 53.8 percent, putting it back above the 50% threshold that indicates expansion.

The overall level of business activity increased by 6.6 percentage points to 67 percent, while new orders increased by 1.6 percent to 63.7 percent.

Even though price rises and shortages make business operations more difficult, Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin forecast a further recovery in services in the second half of this year.

“We believe the recovery of services would be jeopardized only if a significant increase in Covid cases forces public officials to reinstitute harsh containment measures,” he wrote in a note.