The Real-Life Tokyo Paw Patrol Keeps Crime on the Leash

It’s a neighborhood watch program with a twist. Meet the pups of Tokyo’s real-life Paw Patrol, a trouble-sniffing group dedicated to keeping the streets safe for schoolchildren.

The Wan-Wan (bow-wow) Patrol canines are firm favorites in Tokyo’s Karasuyama neighborhood, despite lacking the electronics and gear of their beloved cartoon counterparts.

Yurika Igarashi, 12, looks forward to meeting Sakura, a fluffy toy poodle, on her way home from school.

She told AFP, carefully carrying Sakura on her lap, “Sometimes I’m worried when I’m heading home alone, but I feel okay when I’m walking with Wan-Wan Patrol.”

Sakura is one of 150 dogs who make up the Wan-Wan Patrol, a program that enlists dogs and their owners to turn their daily walks into a neighborhood watch, monitoring children, keeping an eye out for people, and assisting in the prevention of crime.

The Karasuyama program, which was created by a local police officer, is one of Japan’s oldest such community programs.

The patrol’s current commander, Keiko Shimizu, explained, “Individual owners stroll whenever they can and have their dog wear the same scarf.”

“We can assist make the neighborhood less prone to crime” by having clearly designated canines patrol the streets, she added.

Many of the dog owners are parents of current or previous kids at the local school, but others simply engage in the neighborhood watch as citizens.

Five canines in Wan-Wan Patrol’s lime-green neckerchiefs wagged their tails as they accompanied children to elementary school on a recent morning.

Pu, a 17-year-old shih tzu, is one of the patrol’s oldest members and can no longer travel alone. However, she proudly participates from the comfort of her owner’s pet stroller.

Michiko Takeuchi, owner of poodle and Maltese mix Kojiro and mother of a local schoolboy, stated, “The program helps us get to know each other and become nice neighbors, and I feel this place stays safe that way.”

The patrol isn’t just for show, either.

Patrol chief Shimizu told AFP that one of his members discovered an elderly person who had died alone.

“They discovered it when they noticed a room light that was still on in the morning. We walk at the same time every day on the same route, so it’s easier for us to notice anything out of the ordinary.”

Japan has a reputation for being one of the safest countries in the world, with extremely low rates of violent crime.

