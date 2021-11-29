The race to contain a new Covid variant is on.

Several European countries reported the first instances of a highly virulent new coronavirus strain on Saturday, as governments around the world began closing their borders to contain the new Omicron form.

The first cases of the novel Covid-19 strain were identified in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy, while Dutch officials quarantined 61 travellers from South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19.

South Africa claimed it was being penalized by air travel bans for being the first to find the strain, which the WHO has classified as a “variant of concern.”

To avoid jeopardizing global efforts to combat the pandemic, a number of governments throughout the world began banning travel from the region.

Scientists are trying to figure just how dangerous the significantly altered strain is, especially if it can avoid existing vaccines. It has already been shown to be more transmissible than the prevalent Delta version.

Travellers flocked to Johannesburg’s international airport, hoping to board the remaining flights to nations whose travel bans had been imposed unexpectedly. Many of these people had rushed back from South African safaris and vineyards after taking brief vacations.

“It’s ludicrous; we’ll always have new varieties,” British visitor David Good, who was carrying his passport, told AFP. “South Africa discovered it, but it’s most likely already all over the world.” Cases have been found in Europe, Hong Kong, Israel, and southern Arica, indicating that the virus has already slipped through the cracks.

After verifying the first two cases of the novel Omicron strain of Covid-19, Britain announced tighter entry requirements for all arriving passengers and the reinstatement of the mask mandate on Saturday.

Face masks will once again be needed in shops and on public transportation, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A female patient who had traveled from Namibia was diagnosed with the Omicron variation in a hospital in the Czech Republic.

Germany confirmed the first two cases in travelers arriving from South Africa at Munich Airport.

A visitor from Mozambique was the first person in Italy to contract the novel Covid strain.

The Omicron form was “probably” among 61 people who arrived on two planes from South Africa the day before and tested positive for Covid-19, according to Dutch officials.

The passengers on the two KLM planes were quarantined at a hotel after the Dutch announced their ban on tourists from the region.

President Joe Biden had been updated on the Omicron problem, according to a White House official, and health authorities were monitoring events.

