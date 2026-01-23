The Quantum Leap: How One Man’s Misdiagnosis Led to a Tech Revolution

In 2021, Kris Naudts, a former academic and medical practitioner, faced a devastating diagnosis: ALS, a terminal neurodegenerative disease. The diagnosis came after Naudts noticed a troubling symptom—dragging his left foot. A leading neurologist quickly confirmed the worst, predicting a rapid decline. Naudts was prescribed powerful drugs, but the symptoms worsened, leading him to a care home in Belgium to wait for death.

However, the grim prognosis was incorrect. A year later, a second neurologist discovered that Naudts did not have ALS but rather an inflammation of the brain, exacerbated by the medication. Naudts recovered over time, regaining his ability to walk and speak. While this medical error could have led to legal action, Naudts chose a different path. He decided to dedicate his life to developing technology that could help prevent such misdiagnoses in the future.

Focusing on Quantum Computing

Naudts turned his attention to quantum computing, an emerging technology that harnesses quantum mechanics to perform calculations far beyond the reach of classical computers. Quantum computers have the potential to revolutionize industries such as drug discovery, climate change modeling, and medical diagnostics.

The UK is poised to take full advantage of quantum’s potential, ranking second globally in the number of quantum-specializing firms. Naudts is at the forefront of this effort. Alongside Zeynep Koruturk, a former Goldman Sachs executive, he co-founded Firgun Ventures, a deep-tech investment firm. Firgun closed its first investment round at $70 million, with significant backing from the Qatar Investment Authority. Naudts and Koruturk aim to build Firgun into a $250 million fund, which will finance early-stage quantum startups both in the UK and abroad.

“Quantum computing operates on qubits,” said Koruturk. “Whereas a classical computer might use 40 qubits, quantum machines can process up to one million or more, making previously impossible tasks achievable. Drug discovery alone will require hundreds or even thousands of qubits.” Experts believe that breakthroughs in quantum technology could significantly impact sectors like pharmaceuticals, where AI and quantum can now work together to accelerate progress.

The UK has been a major player in the quantum field, attracting significant interest from both governments and the private sector. China has allocated $15 billion for quantum research, and the UK government has committed between $1 billion and $2 billion. Quantum startups are thriving, particularly in regions with strong academic foundations like Oxford, Cambridge, and London. However, Naudts and Koruturk point out that the challenge for these startups is not a lack of talent but the availability of funding.

As Bernard Marr, a futurist and author, notes, “2026 will be the year organizations move from curiosity to capability in quantum computing.” With early-stage ventures like Firgun leading the charge, the UK is set to remain at the forefront of the quantum revolution.

In the end, Naudts’ misdiagnosis turned into a catalyst for change, leading to innovations that may one day save countless lives. While quantum computing’s potential is still unfolding, the convergence of AI and quantum technology is expected to accelerate these advances, making once-impossible breakthroughs a reality.