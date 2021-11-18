The ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFT Plan has landed Quentin Tarantino in court.

Miramax Studios is suing Quentin Tarantino over his intention to sell digital rights to elements of the cult blockbuster “Pulp Fiction” as NFTs.

This month, the visionary director announced that he will auction script pages from seven scenes from the 1994 film that did not make the final edit, as well as audio commentary.

However, the film’s producer, Miramax, claims Tarantino is overstepping his bounds and interfering with its plans to sell NFTs, and is suing him for breach of contract.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles and viewed by AFP, Miramax wrote to Tarantino to ask him to give up his NFT projects, claiming ownership of all rights to the “Pulp Fiction” script, even scenes that were eliminated from the final edit.

He declined, saying that he owns the written rights to the film script.

“Due to Tarantino’s actions, Miramax has been forced to file this lawsuit against a valued collaborator in order to enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties,” the company wrote in its lawsuit.

“If Tarantino’s actions go unchallenged, others may believe Miramax is involved in his project.

“It could also induce others to believe they have the rights to pursue similar partnerships or offerings while, in fact, Miramax owns the rights to develop, promote, and sell NFTs relating to its extensive film library.”

Miramax was created in 1979 by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Robert, the now-disgraced billionaire. BeIN Media and Viacom CBS now own the company.

Non-fungible Tokens, or NFTs, are one-of-a-kind digital items that grant ownership.

While their content is easily copied, the NFT is “the original,” similar to how there are numerous prints of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” but only the Louvre museum holds the original.

In recent months, investors and affluent collectors have flocked to the latest digital fad, which is based on the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies and cannot be falsified or otherwise manipulated.

NFTs have fetched record-breaking prices at recent auctions, including $69.3 million for a digital work by artist Beeple at Christie’s.