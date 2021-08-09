The production of Tesla’s Cybertruck has been pushed back until 2022.

Customers who ordered a Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck will have to wait until 2022 to receive their vehicle since the firm has delayed production.

According to Tesla’s website, and as reported by Engadget, owners of the Cybertruck will be able to finish the truck’s configuration as “production nears in 2022.” The delay applies to all Cybertruck variants – single, dual, and tri-motor, according to the Tesla website.

Tesla had previously stated that it would begin producing trucks in 2021, but has now quietly delayed manufacturing until next year.

According to Business Insider, CEO Elon Musk claimed during the company’s fourth-quarter results call in January that the first devices would ship this year “if we get lucky.”

During the call, Musk continued, “I expect volume production to be in 2022.” In Tesla’s July quarterly earnings call, Musk reiterated that belief, saying that the company had just completed the engineering design for the Cybertruck and would only have a few months to complete development before shipping the first trucks, according to Engadget.

Tesla’s delays, according to Business Insider, may be due to new manufacturing machinery that Tesla had to develop from the ground up in order to construct the Cybertruck’s strong outer shell.

However, the delays may present a competitive disadvantage for Tesla as it competes with other electric truck manufacturers that are preparing to enter the market.

Despite some delays, GMC’s Hummer EV could hit the market ahead of the Cybertruck, while Rivian has said it would deliver its R1T truck in September and Ford’s F-150 Lightning is slated to arrive in spring 2022.

According to Electrek, Tesla has over 1 million Cybertruck reservations.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $710.05 in premarket hours on Monday, up $10.95 or 1.57 percent.