The Producer of BTS Has Been Named South Korea’s Best-Paid Employee.

According to figures released Wednesday, the producer behind K-pop hit BTS was the highest-paid employee in South Korea in the first half of this year, outranking some of the country’s wealthiest business leaders.

The pioneering septet became global superstars last year when their track “Dynamite” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first South Korean artist to do so.

They’re recognized with bringing in billions for the South Korean economy, and their label HYBE debuted on the stock market last year.

According to a regulatory filing by Kang Hyo-firm won’s HYBE, the chief producer of several of the group’s megahits, including “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” and “Idol,” he earned more than 40 billion won ($34.2 million) from January to July.

According to sources, Kang, 37, also known as Pdogg, was the highest-paid employee at any publicly traded South Korean company in the first half of the year.

Kang’s salary was roughly 38 million won, but according to his firm, he also received 39.9 billion won in stock options and 111 million won in incentives.

Chung Mong-koo, the honorary chairman of Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea, came in second.

Chung, who is 83 years old, received 30.2 billion won in severance money from Hyundai Mobis, the company’s parts and service division.

CEO Yoon Suk-joon and chief managing director Kim Shin-gyu, two additional HYBE leaders, were ranked third and fourth, respectively.