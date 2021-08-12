The print version of Nicaraguan Paper has been halted while Customs holds the materials “hostage.”

Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa said on Thursday that its print edition would be suspended owing to customs refusal to release its paper imports at a time when the government is accused of persecuting opponents.

La Prensa was the last national independent daily newspaper still in print, but it would no longer be available in print as of Friday.

Nicaragua is preparing for a general election in November, but authorities have imprisoned 32 opposition figures since June 1, including seven who have expressed interest in opposing President Daniel Ortega, who is seeking a fourth term.

According to the Central American nation’s business organization, since Ortega took power in 2007, at least 20 independent media outlets have vanished owing to raw material confiscations and forced closures.

The National Directorate of Customs is holding captive the company’s key material property, leaving La Prensa without paper to continue national publication, according to the daily.

The words “The tyranny is holding our paper, but it cannot hide the truth” dominated the top page.

Despite a provision in the constitution exempting the press from such fees, Customs is seeking payment of tariffs in order to release the documents.

It isn’t the first time that customs has led to the demise of an independent publication.

The Nuevo Diario, one of Ortega’s most vehement critics, stated three years ago that it had published its final edition due to a year-long government blockade on newsprint imports.

Customs held 92 tons of press items between 2018 and February 2020.

According to rights groups, the majority of the media that vanished did so after a brutal crackdown on anti-government rallies in 2018, which left at least 328 people dead and 2,000 injured.