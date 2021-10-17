The Prime Minister of Japan has sent an offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.

On Sunday, Japan’s new prime minister sent a traditional offering to the contentious Yasukuni shrine, which honors the war dead but is considered as a symbol of Tokyo’s past militarism by neighboring countries.

A spokesperson for the temple told AFP that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida donated the “masakaki” tree offering in his name to commemorate the shrine’s biennial celebration conducted in the spring and autumn.

Sacred plants were also presented by two of Kishida’s ministers.

Since the late 1800s, Yasukuni has commemorated 2.5 million war dead, the majority of whom were Japanese.

However, key military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal are also honored at the shrine in central Tokyo.

On the anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender, three top ministers paid their homage at the shrine earlier this year.

However, a Japanese prime leader has not visited since 2013, when Shinzo Abe enraged Beijing and Seoul and received a rare diplomatic censure from close ally the US.

Yoshihide Suga, Kishida’s predecessor, visited the shrine on Sunday, according to a spokeswoman, and national broadcaster NHK aired footage of his visit.

After becoming the Abe government’s spokesman in 2012, Suga avoided visiting the shrine and only sent ritual offerings when he became Prime Minister.

Government officials’ visits to the shrine have enraged countries who suffered at the hands of Japan’s soldiers during WWII, particularly South Korea and China.

According to Kyodo News, Kishida, who became Japan’s prime minister on October 4, does not plan to visit the temple during the two-day autumn festival, which runs through Monday.