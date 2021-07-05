The price of Tiger King Crypto has risen after Dogecoin Youtuber Matt Wallace said that he will be purchasing it.

After being highlighted by a crypto YouTuber, the price of a cryptocurrency based on the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King skyrocketed.

Tiger King Coin, which bills itself as the “official coin of the Tiger King,” was launched on the Ethereum network in May of this year.

The token was valued roughly $0.000004 at 5:45 a.m. EDT on Monday morning, up more than 68 percent in the previous 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the trading volume, or the total amount of tokens moved in the previous 24 hours, increased by more than 280 percent to roughly $235,000 dollars. Tiger King Coin’s market capitalization is unknown.

On Sunday night, cryptocurrency and Dogecoin YouTuber Matt Wallace tweeted about the token’s unexpected increase. Wallace has a Twitter following of roughly 223,000 people.

“I feel that Tiger King Coin is going to go crazy when season 2 of Tiger King Comes comes out,” Wallace stated at 5:25 p.m. BST. I’m going to acquire it as soon as possible.”

He went on to say that the token is one of his top three cryptocurrency investments. It’s unclear whether Wallace’s comments contributed to the token’s price increase.

When season 2 of Tiger King premieres, I have a feeling $Tking (Tiger King Coin) will skyrocket. I’m snatching it up as quickly as I can.

July 4, 2021 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888)

The Tiger King Coin website states that the token has been “endorsed by the man himself,” alluding to Joe Exotic, the notorious zoologist who is the central character in the Tiger King series.

Exotic, whose true name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for animal mistreatment and murder-for-hire.

The Humane Society of the United States called facilities like Exotic’s “cruel” in April 2020.

The official Twitter account of Maldonado-Passage has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Exotic has a percentage of the overall token supply, according to Tiger King Coin, and “every buy will raise the worth of his bag.”

According to the token’s roadmap, developers planned to build a non-fungible token marketplace in June 2021, although this does not appear to have happened.

