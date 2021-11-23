The Price of a Dollar at Dollar Tree Has Increased: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) is raising the price of its items as inflation affects consumers across the United States.

The discount retailer will have a $1.25 average price point across the board, allowing it to “grow its offers, introduce new items and sizes, and supply families with more of their daily staples,” according to the company.

Dollar Tree has been using a $1 price approach for 35 years and claims to have beaten inflation for the past three decades. “This is the opportune time to transition away from the confines of the $1 pricing point in order to continue giving extreme value to clients,” the company says. Dollar Tree stated that the choice is long-term and not a reaction to market conditions.

The business hopes to balance increased expenditures such as rising goods prices, increasing freight and distribution expenses, rising operating costs, and higher labor with the new $1.25 pricing point.

Dollar Tree has been preparing for the new pricing structure since late summer 2021, and in September, it announced a 25% rise in all Dollar Tree Plus and select Dollar Tree locations as a test-and-learn measure.

The rise will be implemented in over 2,000 locations in December, and in all stores by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Dollar Tree’s stock was trading at $140.73 at 12:23 p.m. ET on Tuesday, up $8.17, or 6.17 percent.