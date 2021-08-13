The pressure on Biden to take responsibility for the Afghan debacle is mounting.

The Taliban’s startling successes in Afghanistan threaten to be a black mark on President Joe Biden’s record, but he has remained steadfast in his commitment to withdraw US forces and believes the public supports him.

Twenty years of investment, worth $2 trillion and costing almost 2,500 US lives, was eroding in days as Islamist rebels swept into two of the country’s main cities with little resistance and zeroed in on Kabul, the capital.

Biden’s Republican opponents attacked him as expected, but he also received some of the harshest coverage of his presidency, with television networks juxtaposing images of Afghanistan’s collapse with his remarks a little more than a month ago that “the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

The Washington Post wrote in a blistering editorial that Biden had jeopardized Afghanistan’s true accomplishments since 2001, including education for girls, which was outlawed by the Taliban when they were in power.

The newspaper added, “Afghan lives wrecked or lost will belong to Mr. Biden’s legacy just as surely as any US funds and lives saved by his decision.”

The US was rushing back 3,000 troops – roughly the same number as were gone in the final drawdown earlier this month – to evacuate embassy workers and was flying out Afghans whose work with US forces puts them in danger.

When asked about Afghan fatalities, Biden, who has established a reputation for empathy throughout his decades in public life, remains unmoved and instead speaks of protecting US troops, a profoundly personal subject for him because his late son Beau served in Iraq.

For years, both the former vice president and public opinion polls in the United States have shared his viewpoint. Biden was praised by VoteVets for finally “having the guts to stand up to those who desire everlasting war,” according to the advocacy group.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, Biden claims that the US had already accomplished its principal goal of destroying Al-Qaeda and had done more than enough by training 300,000 Afghan troops.

“They have to fight for themselves and their country,” Biden remarked on Tuesday.

Officials from the administration claim that delaying the withdrawal will merely delay the inevitable.

However, Andrew Wilder, an Afghanistan specialist who visited in June, said the government might have spent more time planning for the predicted consequences and that the pullout was not “orderly and responsible.”

“It’s difficult not to conclude that the manner in which we withdrew, not the US withdrawal, played a key influence in this,” said Vice President Wilder. Brief News from Washington Newsday.