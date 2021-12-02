The Press Freedom Award goes to a censored Hong Kong Democracy Paper.

The World Association of News Publishers has given Jimmy Lai, a jailed Hong Kong media magnate, and the staff of his now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper a coveted press freedom medal.

Apple Daily, once Hong Kong’s most popular pro-democracy publication, went bankrupt in June when authorities froze its assets under a national security regulation enacted by Beijing to quell dissent.

Apple Daily’s outspoken founder, Lai, as well as a number of senior executives and editors, have been jailed on “foreign collaboration” allegations stemming from the publication’s support for international sanctions against China.

This year’s Golden Pen of Freedom award, according to Warren Fernandez, president of the World Editors Forum, emphasized the “fears and struggles” of journalists in Hong Kong, a regional media hub.

“The 2021 Golden Pen award recognizes, and reflects on, the imprisonment of a publisher, the arrest of an editor-in-chief and his senior colleagues, the closure of a newsroom, and the closure of a media title,” Fernandez said during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

The newspaper Apple Daily was known for its scathing criticism of China’s leaders, and Beijing made no secret of its wish to have it shut down.

Given Apple Daily’s closure and the region’s continued crackdown on journalists, Sebastien Lai, who accepted the award on behalf of his father, said there will be “less and fewer people pouring light in these dark places.”

The World Association of News Publishers described Lai as a “outspoken critic of Beijing’s authority over Hong Kong and a high-profile backer of the pro-democracy movement” in a statement announcing the award.

The Golden Pen of Freedom Award, established in 1961, honors extraordinary efforts to the defense and development of journalistic freedom.

All local media in Communist China is restricted and controlled by the government, while foreign media faces substantial reporting challenges and visa denials.

Hong Kong has traditionally been a regional media centre, but as Beijing exercises greater authority over the city, it has slipped down press freedom rankings in recent years.

Following massive and frequently violent democracy protests two years ago and the subsequent adoption of the security law, repression of local media has grown.

The Financial Times, AFP, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg are among the international media outlets with regional headquarters in Hong Kong.

The security law and the crackdown on dissent, on the other hand, have ruffled feathers.

