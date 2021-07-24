The President of the Dominican Republic receives his third Covid jab.

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic received his third Covid vaccination treatment on Wednesday and advised the country’s tourism-dependent populace to do the same.

The 54-year-old, who had previously gotten two doses of Sinopharm’s Chinese Sinovac vaccine, was given a Pfizer shot inside a gymnasium converted into a vaccination clinic near Santo Domingo’s National Palace.

“I request that the entire population be vaccinated with the first and second doses, as well as a third dose to reinforce it. This is what will allow us to return to normalcy,” he told journalists present at the immunization.

According to official data, the Dominican Republic, which has a population of 10.5 million people, has seen nearly 340,000 illnesses and 4,000 fatalities since the outbreak began.

More than 5.4 million people, or more than half of the population, have received the first shot, while over 3.8 million have received the second.

In early July, the Caribbean nation launched a push for a third shot, claiming that the appearance of new varieties justified the need for a third dose.

According to official estimates, the Dominican Republic has ordered roughly 34 million shots: 14 million Sinovac, 10 million AstraZeneca, and 10 million Pfizer.

Early in July, the tourism-dependent country announced that tourist arrivals had rebounded to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

The Dominican Republic, known for its beaches, particularly in the beachfront resort of Punta Cana, received 6.5 million visitors in 2019. The tourist industry contributes 8.4% of GDP and employs 7.5 percent of the workers in the country.