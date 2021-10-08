The President of Peru has announced the resignation of the Prime Minister.

After only two months in office, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced the resignation of his Prime Minister, which caused the resignation of his whole cabinet.

“Today, I notify the people that we have accepted Prime Minister Guido Bellido Ugarte’s resignation, which we thank him for,” Castillo said in a surprise speech broadcast on national television.

The prime minister’s resignation automatically prompts the resignation of the entire government, according to Peruvian legislation.

Castillo gave no explanation for the move, but said a new prime minister and cabinet would be unveiled later that evening, which might be the same as the old one.

Bellido resigned at Castillo’s “request,” according to his resignation letter.

The president, who used to teach in rural schools, called for “harmony” across Peru’s economic, political, and social sectors in order to “accomplish common objectives” such as economic reactivation.

Castillo’s choice of Bellido, an electronic engineer and political newcomer, in July was contentious from the outset.

Prosecutors are investigating Bellido, 41, for an alleged “apology for terrorism” made immediately after gaining his position in parliament in June, according to Peruvian media.

He appeared to defend persons who backed the Shining Path Maoist guerrilla group, which fought the state from 1980 to 2000 and has been declared a terrorist organization by Lima, in statements to the Inka Vision online news site.

Castillo appeared to have avoided a political crisis in August when the right-wing-dominated legislature accepted his cabinet after a tumultuous discussion.

Since the beginning of the year, when the electoral campaign began, Peru had been in a condition of political uncertainty.

Peru has had years of political turmoil, with three different presidents in office in a single week in November due to a series of corruption scandals.

Seven of the country’s last ten presidents have been convicted of graft or are under investigation.

After difficulties in certifying the votes, Castillo’s victory over right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori in the second round presidential run-off in June took six weeks to be confirmed.