‘The President can’t do it,’ Nancy Pelosi said of forgiving student loan debt.

In response to queries about why President Joe Biden has not moved on student loan forgiveness, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that the White House lacks the authority to do so.

At a press conference, Pelosi stated, “The president can’t do it.”

“Not everyone recognizes this, but the president can only delay and postpone — not forgive.”

Biden does not have the power to cancel student loan debt, according to @SpeakerPelosi, despite some Democrats, led by @SenSchumer, urging him to do so.

"That needs to be a congressional act," Pelosi says.

Any student loan forgiveness, according to Pelosi, would have to be approved by Congress. Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, stated last week that Biden can make such a move without the approval of Congress.

On Twitter, Schumer stated, “All you need is the flip of a pen.”

President Biden can #CancelStudentDebt with a stroke of his pen.

This would assist millions of young Americans, including many New Yorkers and veterans, who have been crushed by school debt, in overcoming this crisis.

I'll continue to work with @SenWarren to make this a reality.

Student debt can be forgiven by Congress, but it must be approved by both parties. Student loan forgiveness is opposed by Republican lawmakers.

Biden is said to have requested a study of his ability to cancel student debt from the Justice Department and the Department of Education.

Student forgiveness may be included as a measure in the budget reconciliation process in the coming months, but it has already been kept out of budget discussions at earlier times this year.

“In the United States, student loan debt totals $1.73 trillion and is growing at a rate six times faster than the economy. According to EducationData.org, 43.2 million student borrowers owe an average of $39,351 apiece.