The popularity of France’s new right-wing presidential nominee has risen in recent polls.

Two polls released on Tuesday suggested that Valerie Pecresse, the new presidential contender of France’s right-wing Republican party, has soared in the polls, with one showing that President Emmanuel Macron will lose for the first time.

Pecresse, who is seeking to become France’s first female president, began the nomination process as an outsider, but was chosen by party members on Saturday following a solid performance in four televised debates.

Pecresse would lag Macron 20 percent to 23 percent in the first round in April, but she would win a second run-off by 52 points to 48, according to an Elabe group poll released Tuesday evening.

This is the first time since the campaign began that Macron, 43, has been shown to be losing in a poll. It also emphasizes Pecresse’s threat to far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was once viewed as Macron’s main adversary.

According to a second survey released on Tuesday by the Ifop-Fiducial group, Pecresse’s popularity increased in the first round, though at a lower 17 percent, and he trailed Macron in the second round by 48 percent to 52 percent.

Analysts warn that the French election will be extremely unpredictable, with voter opinion moving quickly as new contenders enter the race.

Far-right Eric Zemmour, a TV analyst and novelist, made a dramatic entry into French politics in September, even surpassing Le Pen in some polls, but his popularity has waned, according to polls.

Macron has yet to declare his candidacy, but he is expected to run for a second term, touting his job-creation and pro-business measures, as well as his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Pecresse, 54, is the mayor of Paris and has been described as a cross between Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher.

She declared on Saturday that “the Republican right-wing is back,” aiming to reclaim the presidency for the Republicans for the first time since Nicolas Sarkozy lost his re-election campaign in 2007.

On Monday and Tuesday, Elabe interviewed 1,474 persons over the age of 18 online, with a margin of error of 1.2-3.1 percentage points. The BFM TV channel and the magazine L’Express commissioned it.

The Ifop-Fiducial survey, which was conducted for Le Figaro newspaper and the LCI channel, polled 1,503 persons from Saturday to Monday. The margin of error ranged from 1.2 to 2.7 points.