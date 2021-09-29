The popularity of Amazon’s “New World” games has skyrocketed since its release.

The launch of Amazon’s new multiplayer online game, “New World,” got off to a rousing start on Tuesday, serving as a litmus test for the tech giant looking to enter into this fast-growing market.

According to the website Steam DB, over 700,000 people were playing around 1800 GMT, making “New World” the most popular game at the time.

“New World” is set on the fictitious island of Aeternum, which players from a civilisation resembling that of the mid-eighteenth century must capture.

The game is a “MMO” (Massively Multiplayer Online) that can accommodate thousands of players and retails for $40 in the United States.

About 900,000 people were watching streams of the new game on Twitch, an Amazon-owned video network popular with gamers.

This is not Amazon’s first foray into the gaming sector; the business previously debuted “The Grand Tour Game” in early 2019, but pulled it in 2020 after receiving negative feedback from critics and players.

Amazon had also cancelled their game “Crucible,” which had only been released a few months earlier in May, by October 2020.

According to the New York Times, Amazon has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on video game creation, with little success until Tuesday.

According to Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, “New World” has to be “our breakout game – there’s no doubt about that.”

“Just for people’s morale, you want to see some success at some point,” he continued.

Amazon has been active in the sector for several years, in addition to game publishing.

Luna, a subscription-based online video game platform, was launched in 2020 after it purchased Twitch in 2014.

