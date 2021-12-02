‘The Pope Is Here,’ Says Cypriots.

Although Pope Francis’ first prayers in Cyprus were by invitation only, the faithful flocked to the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace in Nicosia on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the pontiff.

Hundreds of people waited along the street next to the church, in front of the Kormakitis Maronite cafe, for Joseph Diolas, 52.

“I’ve come with my pals to greet the Pope,” he explained.

His hometown, Kormakitis, was originally the center of Cyprus’ Catholic Maronite minority, whose forefathers arrived decades ago from Syria and Lebanon.

The settlement was taken after Turkey invaded the island’s north in 1974 in reaction to a Greek-backed coup following years of ethnic tensions and bloodshed.

Many Maronites abandoned their native homes in the north and sought refuge among Greek Cypriot populations.

Josephina Skoullou, a native of Kormakitis, was there with two pals from her hometown.

“After 11 years, the new pope has arrived,” the 55-year-old stated, referring to Pope Benedict XVI’s visit in 2010. “It’s a major deal for us, the Catholics of Cyprus.” As police escorted people to the side of the road and the pontiff’s convoy turned onto the narrow street, those waiting whipped out their phones, filming and photographing the pontiff as he drove by.

As Francis entered the church, a few shouted “Papa!” as he waved from his car, which was only a few meters (yards) away.

Others were determined to wait outside while others watched the action on television screens inside the cafe.

Avril Fortuin, 57, from Cape Town, South Africa, was among those who saw the gathering.

“It doesn’t matter what color you are or where you come from; he has a heart for everybody, and that is why I came,” she said.

Fortuin, who is a Charismatic Christian rather than a Catholic, complimented the pope’s emphasis on human rights and migrants.

She described his presence as “exceptional, especially for foreigners in this nation.”

Apart from the Maronites and a small but old Latin population, the rest of Cyprus’ Catholic minority consists primarily of Filipino and South Asian laborers, as well as African migrants.

Erlyn Rio, a 42-year-old Filipina, was with a group of her countrywomen.

They had their eyes glued to the cathedral as the celebration came to a close, clutching two enormous Philippines flags and a Cypriot flag.

“All we want to do is welcome the Pope here in Cyprus,” Rio exclaimed.

As well as the prayers.