The Polish prime minister warns EU leaders that the bloc’s future is in jeopardy.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, warned other EU leaders on Monday that the European Union risks disintegrating if “democratic control” of its institutions is not maintained.

Morawiecki called EU leaders to defend member states’ sovereignty on the eve of an address to the European Parliament, and that Poland would remain a “loyal member” of the EU.

For years, Poland’s populist right-wing government has clashed with the EU on contentious judicial changes.

The Polish Constitutional Court’s verdict last month, which called into doubt sections of EU law, has heightened tensions even more.

Morawiecki warned EU leaders in a letter sent ahead of a summit this week that the bloc was at risk of becoming a “centrally administered organism operated by institutions devoid of democratic control.”

“We ought to be concerned,” he said, describing this as “a dangerous phenomenon that threatens the future of our union.”

“If we do not put a halt to this trend, we shall all suffer the consequences. It may only affect one country today; tomorrow, under a new pretense, it may affect another “he stated

“We can find a solution that would strengthen our European Union without imposing one’s will on others,” he added.

The letter was written in response to a judgement by Poland’s Constitutional Court that called into question the priority of EU law.

Many EU nations, including France and Germany, have criticized the verdict, but Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and far-right parties across Europe have defended it.

Analysts believe it might be a first step toward Poland’s eventual exit from the EU, which would necessitate the government issuing a formal notification of its desire to leave.

Parts of the EU treaties were found to be “incompatible” with Poland’s constitution, and the court warned the EU’s Court of Justice against interfering with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party’s judicial reforms.

The EU claims they jeopardize judicial independence and threaten democratic reforms, while the Polish government claims they are vital to combat judicial corruption.

In his letter, Morawiecki stated that EU law’s primacy was “not boundless” and that “no sovereign state” could argue otherwise.

“We are currently witnessing a very dangerous phenomena in which various European Union organizations hijack powers they do not have under the treaties and impose their will on member states,” he warned.

"This is more clear now, as financial tools are being exploited for such a goal," he continued, alluding to increased powers for the