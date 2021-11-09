The Polish Prime Minister accuses Putin of masterminding the migrant ‘attack’ in Belarus.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of organizing an unprecedented flow of migrants attempting to enter Poland illegally through Belarus on Tuesday, saying the “assault” threatens to destabilize the European Union.

Thousands of desperate migrants were detained in frigid conditions on the Belarus-Poland border, where the presence of troops from both countries has sparked fears of a clash.

For months, Western critics have claimed that Belarus’ strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko is attracting Middle Eastern migrants to his country and then sending them across the border in revenge for EU sanctions.

“This is part of the Lukashenko regime’s inhumane and truly gangster-style attitude,” a European Commission spokesperson, Peter Stano, told journalists on Tuesday.

Belarus denies the allegations and accuses Poland, a member of the European Union, of violating human rights by refusing to let the migrants through.

Lukashenko told the state news agency Belta, “We are not looking for a conflict.”

“I am not a lunatic; I am fully aware of the consequences,” he stressed.

“However, we will not knead.”

On Tuesday, Morawiecki paid a visit to border guards, army, and police before shifting his attention to Russia, Belarus’s main international ally.

“The mastermind of this attack that Lukashenko is launching is President Putin in Moscow,” Morawiecki told the Polish parliament.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, accused Western military “adventures” in the Middle East for forcing people to escape.

He also urged for a “one-of-a-kind strategy” to be taken when it comes to migrants entering the EU.

“Why would the EU contribute cash to hold refugees on Turkish soil while they were travelling to the European Union?” he asked reporters.

“Why can’t the Belarusians receive the same assistance?”

Hundreds of migrants marched to the border on Monday in an attempt to cross, but were stopped by rows of Polish police, troops, and border guards behind barbed wire.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 refugees are currently in an improvised camp outside the Polish village of Kuznica, according to both Poland and Belarus.

Journalists have been barred from the area, but videos released by Belarusian and Polish police show migrants huddled by fires and in tents as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Belarus, Poland claimed, was using the migrants as a weapon and refused to open its border.

“Today, the entire EU’s stability and security are at risk,” Morawiecki added. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.